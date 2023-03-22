Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We started the morning off cloudy with some sprinkles, and we’ll hold onto mostly cloudy skies through the first part of the afternoon. Unlike yesterday, we’ll see quite a bit of clearing of skies during the second half of the day and may even see mostly sunny skies in some areas this afternoon. High temperatures for our Wednesday will be in the low 80s, the warmest we’ve been in over a week! We’ll also hold onto a breeze out of the south today, 15-20 mph. Tomorrow’s forecast is much like today’s with temperatures slightly warmer in the afternoon.

Overnight Thursday into Friday/early Friday morning a storm system will be moving into East Texas, likely during the morning drive for many. While the severe weather threat isn’t as high as our last few stormy days, there could still be a couple of stronger thunderstorms, especially in our counties along the state line with Louisiana. The front associated with this system will take our highs into the 70s for Friday and the coming weekend, making for a beautiful Saturday forecast - this also being the first “official” weekend for Tyler’s Azalea District. Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 70s, after starting the morning off in the low 50s. Clouds and a chance for showers return to the forecast for Sunday, and the start of next week could also feature chances for more rain with temperatures again cooler - in the 40s and 60s. Have a great Wednesday!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

