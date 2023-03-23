Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
75-year-old woman dies in crash near Idalou

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK Co., Texas (KCBD) - A Wednesday evening crash just west of Idalou has left one Lubbock woman dead.

Sara Yielding, 75, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 7th Street and U.S. 62, according to a DPS report. Another vehicle was driving east on the highway when Yielding reportedly pulled into its path.

The vehicles crashed and the 75-year-old was left with serious injuries. She died at the scene.

EMS on scene treated the other driver for their injuries.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

