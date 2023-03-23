Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina College’s 8-run inning good for walkoff win

By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Wednesday afternoon in college baseball, Angelina was down 10 to 3 in their final at-bat somehow managed to tie it up on walks, pass balls and singles.

The Roadrunners made a miraculous comeback go through three Angelina pitchers, and with a man on second, Dalton Mullins finds a gap in the infield to drive the runner in.

Angelina scores eight runs in the final inning to get the walk off win over Bossier Parrish 11 To 10.

