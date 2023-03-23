Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cat saved after getting stuck on overpass ledge

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio. (Source: Facebook/San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A cat-astrophe was averted in San Antonio when a cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge last week.

A passerby reported the cat was trapped.

Two animal control workers came, won his trust and picked him up.

The cat has been named “Stunt Devil Bridges.”

He was checked out and found to be in good health except for an apparent respiratory infection.

He’s now available for adoption at the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Shelter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

