Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral

Video featured on national television
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
By Blake Holland
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A video of a Carthage High School softball player creatively avoiding being tagged out at home plate is going viral.

The video was captured during Carthage’s Tuesday night game against the Center Roughriders. It shows senior player Jada Walton evading the catcher by briefly doing somewhat of a dance behind the plate. She eventually slides in after distracting the catcher by pointing to first base.

“We were both smiling at each other,” Walton said. “I myself would have even fell for it.”

Along with going viral on social media, the video has also been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN’s SportsCenter Facebook page.

Carthage ultimately beat the Center Roughriders seven to five.

KLTV 7's Blake Holland talks with Jada Walton and CHS Principal Justin Smith.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Morris Frank Park master plan
Lufkin City Council greenlights Morris Frank Park master plan
Livestock show at Angelina County Fair.
Angelina County Fair showcases livestock raised by local youth

Latest News

The Angelina College Roadrunners.
Angelina College’s 8-run inning good for walkoff win
The Elkhart High School girls powerlifting team was celebrated at a pep rally on Wednesday.
Elkhart girls celebrated for powerlifting win
Morris Frank Park master plan
Master plan revealed for Lufkin’s Morris Frank Park
Local powerlifters headed to state
Elkhart Girl Powerlifters Talk About Winning State