‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A video of a Carthage High School softball player creatively avoiding being tagged out at home plate is going viral.

The video was captured during Carthage’s Tuesday night game against the Center Roughriders. It shows senior player Jada Walton evading the catcher by briefly doing somewhat of a dance behind the plate. She eventually slides in after distracting the catcher by pointing to first base.

“We were both smiling at each other,” Walton said. “I myself would have even fell for it.”

Along with going viral on social media, the video has also been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN’s SportsCenter Facebook page.

Carthage ultimately beat the Center Roughriders seven to five.

KLTV 7's Blake Holland talks with Jada Walton and CHS Principal Justin Smith.

