Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police say 4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl Apartments(KBTX)
By Alex Egan and Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Four people have been arrested following a fight that led to gunfire at a College Station apartment complex Wednesday night.

College Station police say they were called to the Pearl Apartments around 9 p.m. for reports of several gunshots heard in the area.

Officers later determined there was a large fight between multiple people, which resulted in the gunfire.

One person was treated on the scene after being struck by shrapnel from the gunshots, according to police.

April Renee Cyrus, Comelia Lashaun Lewis and Nayirah Desha Cross have been arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct Fighting.

Carl Rush Bolden has been arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct Gesture.

Investigators continue working to identify the shooter and others involved.

Anyone who witnessed the fight or knows anything about the incident is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
Man found dead on U.S. 69 in Tyler County
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Livestock show at Angelina County Fair.
Angelina County Fair showcases livestock raised by local youth

Latest News

A Lufkin High School student interviewed two winners at the Angelina County Fair on Thursday.
Interviews with lamb, goat winners at Angelina County Fair
William Lester Ener
Woodville man accused of shooting victim in back with .22 rifle
William George Davis
Criminologist talks about interviewing Tyler hospital serial killer William Davis
Man found dead on U.S. 69 in Tyler County
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday