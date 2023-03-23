Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State Historical Foundation honoring Cavender family with Star of Texas award

The Cavender family will accept the Texas Historical Foundation Star of Texas award Friday night at the Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - A statewide organization dedicated to preserving the history of Texas will be honoring a family who took a boot business to a regional stage in retail.

The Cavender family will accept the Texas Historical Foundation Star of Texas award Friday night at the Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The Foundation confirms Gov. Greg Abbott will be presenting the award.

A press release states “The owner of Cavender’s, an iconic, Tyler-based, Texas company, have made important contributions to preserving, and promoting, Texas culture across the state, and nation, through their retail endeavors.”

According to the press release, James Cavender opened the first first clothing store in Pittsburg in 1965. Cavender ran the company with his sons, Joe, Mike and Clay.

Cavender’s has 95 stores in 14 states.

James Cavender was inducted into the Western Image Awards Hall of Fame in 1998. The family was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2019.

Past recipients of the Star of Texas awards include Frost Bank, J.P. Bryan and Charlene and Red McCombs.

