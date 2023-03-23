Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a warm and windy Thursday with highs in the 80s and gusts reaching upwards of 35 mph. These south winds will continue to pull Gulf moisture over East Texas, which will aid in the development of isolated strong to severe storms from 12PM to 6PM Friday, so a First Alert Weather Day is now in effect for Friday afternoon. The eastern half of East Texas is currently under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated severe storms, with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes possible for any storms that can become strong. Skies dry out pretty quickly behind the cold front that is driving these storms, and we’ve got a mostly quiet weekend ahead. A chilly start for Saturday and Sunday in the lower 50s gives way to mild afternoons in the 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday, but we’ll deal with a fair mix of sun and clouds on Sunday as yet another cold front moves through during the day. This front could bring some showers to Deep East Texas on Sunday and again on Monday as it stalls just to our south. Tuesday will be dry as highs top off in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few showers will be possible once again next Wednesday as southeasterly winds return and usher in another warming trend. We’ll top off in the middle to upper 70s next Thursday, but another cold front is still set to push through ETX sometime Thursday night or very early Friday morning, driving another shot at showers and storms. Folks, please keep an eye on the weather tomorrow. We’ll be watching the skies closely.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.