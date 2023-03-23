Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woodville man accused of shooting victim in back with .22 rifle

William Lester Ener
William Lester Ener(Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Woodville man was arrested in connection to a Tyler County shooting on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, William Lester Ener, 52, is accused of shooting a victim in the back from a short distance with a .22-caliber air rifle. Tyler County deputies responded to the Tyler County Hospital around 11:44 a.m., where the victim had walked in with the wound. The victim was later airlifted to Houston in stable condition for surgery.

Deputies and investigators went to a home on the 4000 block of County Road 4092 in Dam-B, where they spoke to several people. After this, they were able to arrest Ener, and recovered the rifle at another home on the same block.

Ener was taken to Tyler County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault and continuous violence against the family. Both charges come from a separate incident just before the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ener remains in the Tyler County Jail on a $377,500 bond.

