Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
Man found dead on U.S. 69 in Tyler County
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Livestock show at Angelina County Fair.
Angelina County Fair showcases livestock raised by local youth

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County
Carthage Softball Video
Carthage Softball Video
State of Gregg County
State of Gregg County
William Davis Hulu Interview
New docu-series examines case of Tyler hospital serial killer
Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Victim's sister takes stand in Kendall Johnson trial