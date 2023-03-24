Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina Baseball Sets Sight on Tyler

The Angelina Roadrunners baseball team could not get the offense going as they dropped a home game to the Alvin Dolphins on Monday.
The Angelina Roadrunners baseball team could not get the offense going as they dropped a home game to the Alvin Dolphins on Monday.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Road Runners coming off of a doubleheader sweep over Bossier Parrish yesterday are looking to keep things rolling as head coach Jeff Livin tells us.

“Feels great, feel great,” he said. “I mean it’s just we keep playing the game, guys have been showing a lot of character recently and you know it just once you do it once you kind of think you might be able to pull it off again.”

And the Road Runners will hope to pull it off again in Tyler Saturday afternoon in a doubleheader against the Apaches. First game set to start at noon.

Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
The Angelina College Roadrunners.
The Elkhart High School girls powerlifting team was celebrated at a pep rally on Wednesday.
Morris Frank Park master plan
