Angelina Baseball Sets Sight on Tyler

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Road Runners coming off of a doubleheader sweep over Bossier Parrish yesterday are looking to keep things rolling as head coach Jeff Livin tells us.

“Feels great, feel great,” he said. “I mean it’s just we keep playing the game, guys have been showing a lot of character recently and you know it just once you do it once you kind of think you might be able to pull it off again.”

And the Road Runners will hope to pull it off again in Tyler Saturday afternoon in a doubleheader against the Apaches. First game set to start at noon.

