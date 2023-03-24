Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brenham man sentenced to 99 years for sexually abusing young children

Hernandez-Gonzalez was sentenced to 99 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse
(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County jury has found a Brenham man guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Bernardo Hernandez-Gonzalez, 46, reportedly abused four victims over several years, starting when they were as young as 5-years-old.

The decision came after a two week trial. The guilty verdict was given by the jury after about half an hour. The punishment trial began immediately.

During closing, District Attorney Julie Renken asked the jury for a life sentence, “not only because the defendant deserves it, but because any other pedophiles out there need to hear it.”

Hernandez-Gonzalez was sentenced to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Renken praised the verdict saying “a maximum sentence sends a message from our community.”

There is no parole for this offense.

