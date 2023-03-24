Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Broccoli salad with special bacon dressing by Dudley Lang

Our friend Dudley Lang, owner of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview, joins us to share a great...
Our friend Dudley Lang, owner of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview, joins us to share a great summer salad, jazzed up with his special bacon dressing. Keep this recipe on hand all spring and summer long.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang, owner of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview, joins us to share a great summer salad, jazzed up with his special bacon dressing. Keep this recipe on hand all spring and summer long.

Broccoli salad with special bacon dressing

Ingredients

6 cups broccoli florets

1/4 cup chopped purple onion

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

grape or cherry tomatoes

crumbled, cooked bacon

sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Method:

Combine mayo, sugar, vinegar, and bacon in a bowl. Set aside.

In a large salad bowl, combine broccoli, tomatoes, and onion. Pour dressing over the salad, then toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for several hours to overnight.

When ready to serve, sprinkle with the grated cheddar cheese. Enjoy!

Visit Dudley’s Cajun Cafe on Facebook by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead on U.S. 69 in Tyler County
property fraud
2 East Texas counties fight property fraud with new service
Missing 5-year-old found dead in pond in Rains County
William Lester Ener
Woodville man accused of shooting victim in back with .22 rifle
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral

Latest News

Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph
Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph
Strawberries Rebecca by “Cook’n Guy” David Wallace
Strawberries Rebecca by “Cook’n Guy” David Wallace
Strawberries Rebecca by "Cook'n Guy" David Wallace
Strawberries Rebecca by "Cook'n Guy" David Wallace
Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.
Taco Bell bringing back fan-favorite Volcano Menu