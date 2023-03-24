Broccoli salad with special bacon dressing by Dudley Lang

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang, owner of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview, joins us to share a great summer salad, jazzed up with his special bacon dressing. Keep this recipe on hand all spring and summer long.

Broccoli salad with special bacon dressing

Ingredients

6 cups broccoli florets

1/4 cup chopped purple onion

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

grape or cherry tomatoes

crumbled, cooked bacon

sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Method:

Combine mayo, sugar, vinegar, and bacon in a bowl. Set aside.

In a large salad bowl, combine broccoli, tomatoes, and onion. Pour dressing over the salad, then toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for several hours to overnight.

When ready to serve, sprinkle with the grated cheddar cheese. Enjoy!

Visit Dudley’s Cajun Cafe on Facebook by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.