Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Showers and storms quickly moved through ETX this Friday, and thankfully our severe threats have dropped to zero for the rest of the evening. Skies will clear out quickly tonight and our Saturday will start off quite chilly near 50 degrees. Ample sunshine and west winds will allow for warm highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We’ll remain in the upper 70s again on Sunday, but another cold front is set to move through East Texas late Sunday into early Monday which will lead to the chance at limited showers Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon. Mild and dry conditions are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but rain chances will be on the increase again by Thursday as another upper-level disturbance gets close. Next Friday we’ll deal with a shot at a few stronger storms as yet another cold front races through the area, so please remain weather alert and watch for updates to the forecast.

