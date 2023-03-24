Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused of dragging Sabine County deputy with car

James Robert Hoffer
James Robert Hoffer(Sabine County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hemphill man is in jail after allegedly dragging a deputy during a traffic stop on March 14.

James Robert Hoffer, 28, of Hemphill, was stopped by the deputy at the intersection of FM 83 and FM 1 around 1 a.m. The deputy saw a baggy in Hoffer’s lap, the report said, but Hoffer denied the claim.

Hoffer then said he was going to leave, and the deputy responded by trying to turn off the car. Hoffer began to drive away, and dragged the deputy a short distance before the deputy went to his car to begin pursuit.

The report goes on to say that Hoffer was seen throwing a baggy out of the car, which was recovered by another deputy who responded. Hoffer was stopped and arrested shortly after he tried to flee.

The arresting deputy had minor injuries after the incident.

Hoffer was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault on a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and two counts of tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in Sabine County Jail on a $127,500 bond.

