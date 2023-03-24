Nacogdoches ISD school board says ‘yes’ to become a district of innovation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The vote passed unanimously at Thursday’s meeting. This will allow for more flexibility within the district.

The Nacogdoches ISD school board voted to adopt a resolution in December 2022. Communications director Les Linebarger said the district focused on three selected items.

The school board appointed three committees that consists of community members and district staff, one for each topic.

One of those committees proposed to start school on August 16th to complete the first semester before winter break.

“In middle school and particularly in high school where final exams are taken, that’s a big thing,” said Linebarger.

Teacher and chair of the committee Katherine Whitbeck said in the meeting the district is adopting the new school calendar for one year to “see how it works and make sure we can make adjustments as we need to.”

The second committee will be proposed certification-related items, including allowing qualified instructors to teach areas a candidate may have expertise in rather than leaving a position vacant.

“This will give us some flexibility in hiring someone to fill those teaching roles,’ said Linebarger.

The third committee will proposed depository contracts, whereas it gives the district more flexibility in acquiring banking services. It will allow the district to retain their current banking contract without having to go out to bid as long as all parties agree.

Linebarger said the committee has gathered information from January up to last week.

“We want to make sure that we maintain the ability to remain a district of innovation. So, the work begins now for us to be able to produce, and work, and to be able to get the academic outcome of our kids so that we can continue to move forward and continue to celebrate being a district of innovation year after year after year,” said superintendent Gabriel Trujillo in the meeting.

