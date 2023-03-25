1983 State Champion Central Pollok Baseball Team Reunite

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) -Central Pollok High School does have its fair share of athletic royalty when it comes to winning state titles. But one team that does stand out amongst them is the 1983 baseball team, who won the 2A state championship that year. And today 40 years later, the team was reunited to reminisce and talk about the good times. Jack Lee was the head coach.

“A lot of good memories,” he said. “So 1983 just a good time. Had a good group of guys watched them play Youth League and coming up, I knew they were going to be a special group. So anyway, that was great. I coached while waiting for them to get there and had some great teams while they were coming.”

He went on to say, “But this team ended up we started out rough had a tough schedule, and we looked we were three and six, at one point early, played some tough teams and things weren’t going as well as we’d like they would, and we had a little team meeting and we just weren’t satisfied with what was going on. But anyway, we made a decision take one game at a time and we did that from then on and the rest is kind of history.”

Charles McClendon was a player on the team, and he takes us back to this 1983 team that he was on.

“1983 team what a special bunch,” he said. “I’ll tell you how they how we were. We ran off 22 straight to win this thing. I didn’t even realize that we were on that kind of a run until about 16 games. So that’s one of the things that sticks out to me. Most of us just went out and played the game and the wins came, and obviously it was a very, very special bunch of guys.”

And this special group of guys with the impact that they have had on the community will likely be talked about in the next 40 years.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.