Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Before, during, and after the Western United Life Building implosion

By Lauren Munt and CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - March 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. the Western United Life Building in Downtown Midland was brought to the ground.

BEFORE:

The Western United Life building before implosion.
The Western United Life building before implosion.(Lauren Munt- CBS7)

The 12-story building was built in the 1940′s and was abandoned in the 1980s after an oil crash took its toll on Downtown Midland.

In 2017, the building raised concern after 16-year-old John Butler died falling 11 stories in the vacant high rise.

In 2018, the Midland Development Corporation purchased the Western United Life Building. The MDC along with the City of Midland worked to try and save the building, but it was proven to not be feasible.

The decision was eventually made that the structure needed to come down.

DURING:

The Western United Life building during implosion.
The Western United Life building during implosion.(Lauren Munt- CBS7)
Dust flows through downtown during the Western United Life building implosion.
Dust flows through downtown during the Western United Life building implosion.(Lauren Munt- CBS7)

Officers with the Midland Police Department arrived downtown at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday to close off streets and set up traffic barriers around the demolition area. Shortly after this Midlanders began to pour downtown, anxiously awaiting the collapse of history.

Sirens blared through downtown, informing onlookers that it was almost time. The city grew silent in anticipation.

Midland Mayor Lori Blong along with Keitha Butler, the mother of John Butler, pushed the plunger down to begin the blasts.

One after another explosions were heard, and then the building began to crumble.

AFTER:

The new Midland skyline after Western United Life building implosion.
The new Midland skyline after Western United Life building implosion.(Lauren Munt- CBS7)
What remains after the Western United Life building implosion.
What remains after the Western United Life building implosion.(Lauren Munt- CBS7)

As for what’s next, The City of Midland and Midland Development Corporation currently have a ‘Request for Proposal’ out that will close on March 31. The City and the MDC will then form a committee to decide what will go in The Western United Life building’s place.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eye drop recall
East Texas ophthalmologist weighs in on nationwide eye drop recall
James Robert Hoffer
Man accused of dragging Sabine County deputy with car
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
The “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show happening in downtown Nacogdoches today.
‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches
One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting

Latest News

One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
The “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show happening in downtown Nacogdoches today.
‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show.
WebXtra: ‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches
Kendall Johnson
Kendall Johnson Trial
Rebuilding Twice Burned Playground
Rebuilding Twice Burned Playground