Woman charged with murder in Clay County

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman was booked into the Clay County Jail on Friday night and charged with murder.

Clay Co. Sheriff Kirk Horton said just after 7:30 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call from a woman requesting medical assistance at a home in the 400 block of North Morgan Street in Petrolia.

According to a press release, the caller said a man’s chest was hurting for an “unknown reason.” The caller also requested medical assistance for herself and told dispatch that the man was unresponsive.

According to Sheriff Horton, the woman then refused to provide any additional information. Volunteer emergency medics and an ambulance crew rushed to the scene where they found a man inside the home, unresponsive, and with an apparent puncture wound to the chest.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The scene was then secured until investigators and Sheriff Horton arrived. Clay County Justice of the Peace, Lanny Evans, pronounced an official time of death and ordered an autopsy to be performed. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Based on evidence collected, interviews, and witness statements, 37-year-old Brittney Rouleau was taken into custody and booked into jail.

Brittany Rouleau, 37, has been charged with murder following an incident in Petrolia on Friday,...
Brittany Rouleau, 37, has been charged with murder following an incident in Petrolia on Friday, March 24, 2023.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)

