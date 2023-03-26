1 injured, 1 arrested in Lufkin skating rink shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday inside Skate Ranch, according to a post from the Lufkin Police Department. Police said one man was grazed but was conscious, alert and walking.

The suspect, who was arrested after a traffic stop, acted alone and allegedly had ongoing issues with the victim, police said.

Police said one child was “upset” by the incident and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for breathing issues. No other injuries were reported.

Names have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.