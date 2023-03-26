Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

More than 15,000 Texas A&M students participate in The Big Event

Students participate in The Begin Event on Saturday
Students participate in The Begin Event on Saturday(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggies had the chance to give back to their community during the largest student-led service project in the United States.

Saturday marked the 41st annual Big Event and more than 15,000 students participated.

The Big Event kicked off at Aggie Park where Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks and Aggie football legend Mike Evans spoke before the day of community service started.

“They come to Texas A&M because they embrace the core values. And selfless service is one of the foundations of our entire institution,” said Banks.

Students spent the morning and afternoon cleaning up public schools and helping residents in Bryan and College Station.

Students also sang the Aggie War Hymn before starting the community service.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eye drop recall
East Texas ophthalmologist weighs in on nationwide eye drop recall
James Robert Hoffer
Man accused of dragging Sabine County deputy with car
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
The “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show happening in downtown Nacogdoches today.
‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches
One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting

Latest News

One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
The “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show happening in downtown Nacogdoches today.
‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show.
WebXtra: ‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches
Kendall Johnson
Kendall Johnson Trial
Rebuilding Twice Burned Playground
Rebuilding Twice Burned Playground