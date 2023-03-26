Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas. Showers and storms developed across Deep East Texas this afternoon, and a few more showers and isolated thundershower will be possible until around 8-9PM this evening before skies dry out again. A weak cold front will crawl into our northern counties overnight into early tomorrow morning, leading to a slightly cooler Monday in the middle 70s for the northern half of East Texas, and potentially some upper 70s and lower 80s in Deep East Texas. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning before skies dry out once again. Mild and pleasant weather is expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday will be a bit warmer in the middle 70s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Another cold front is set to move through next Friday, leading to a likely chance of widespread rain and even a few stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed the northern half of East Texas under a 15% chance for severe weather. Please remain weather alert and keep an eye out for more updates to this forecast. We’ll be watching late next week closely for sure.

