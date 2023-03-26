Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated showers and t'storms this evening. Another round of scattered rain possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas. Showers and storms developed across Deep East Texas this afternoon, and a few more showers and isolated thundershower will be possible until around 8-9PM this evening before skies dry out again. A weak cold front will crawl into our northern counties overnight into early tomorrow morning, leading to a slightly cooler Monday in the middle 70s for the northern half of East Texas, and potentially some upper 70s and lower 80s in Deep East Texas. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning before skies dry out once again. Mild and pleasant weather is expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday will be a bit warmer in the middle 70s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Another cold front is set to move through next Friday, leading to a likely chance of widespread rain and even a few stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed the northern half of East Texas under a 15% chance for severe weather. Please remain weather alert and keep an eye out for more updates to this forecast. We’ll be watching late next week closely for sure.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
Eye drop recall
East Texas ophthalmologist weighs in on nationwide eye drop recall
James Robert Hoffer
Man accused of dragging Sabine County deputy with car
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
The “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show happening in downtown Nacogdoches today.
‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips