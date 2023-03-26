Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Sunday, East Texas! Today started out on the chilly side in the upper 40s to lower 50s thanks to clear skies overhead and calm winds. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine this morning, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible for areas south of I-20 this afternoon, with a few storms in Deep East Texas potentially becoming strong enough to develop some strong winds and pocket change hail. Keep the umbrella and First Alert Weather App close today if you have any outdoor plans. Highs today will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s, but a slight cool down is still set to arrive overnight. A weak cold front will crawl into our northern counties overnight into early tomorrow morning, leading to a slightly cooler Monday in the middle 70s for the northern half of East Texas, and potentially some upper 70s and lower 80s in Deep East Texas. Scattered rain chances will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning before skies dry out once again. Mild and pleasant weather is expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday will be a bit warmer in the middle 70s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Another cold front is set to move through next Friday, leading to a likely chance of widespread rain and even a few stronger storms. We’ll be watching late next week closely for sure.

