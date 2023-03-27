Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bill which would transfer Central Heights water heard in committee

The Texas Senate Committee on Local Government considered a bill to transfer control of Central Heights Water System.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Senate Committee on Local Government considered a bill to transfer control of Central Heights Water System from the City of Nacogdoches to the Angelina River Authority.

Kelly Holcomb, general manager of the Angelina River Authority, spoke as a resource witness and said the water system in question “resides 100% outside the city of Nacogdoches.” For this reason, the river authority is considered a more appropriate group to pay for and manage the system.

Holcomb stated the transfer itself should not impact prices for customers, although rates may increase for another reason: because of planned improvements.

After Holcomb spoke, public testimony was closed, and the bill, SB 1305, was left pending, subject to the call of the chair.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Eye drop recall
East Texas ophthalmologist weighs in on nationwide eye drop recall
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says

Latest News

The bill was left pending, subject to the call of the chair.
Bill which would transfer Central Heights water heard in committee
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 3-27-23
Monday’s Weather: Mix of clouds and sun today
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting