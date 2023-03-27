Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Monday’s Weather: Mix of clouds and sun today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Some patchy, dense fog has developed in Deep East Texas this morning.  Fog and clouds clear through the late morning with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the mid 70s with a light easterly breeze.  More clouds roll in tonight with a slight chance for a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm overnight, then partly cloudy with breezy north winds tomorrow.  A slight cool down for Tuesday, but a quick warm up is still expected through the end of the week.  More thunderstorms are on the way for Friday with another chance for some strong to severe storms.  Rain clears out in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Eye drop recall
East Texas ophthalmologist weighs in on nationwide eye drop recall
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
James Robert Hoffer
Man accused of dragging Sabine County deputy with car

Latest News

The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022....
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday,...
‘You will be vindicated’: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president after 2024 election