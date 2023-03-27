A small chance of a strong storm overnight as another cold front pushes through the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have enjoyed sunshine to go along with mild temperatures today, making for a nice start to the new week.

A stalled out frontal boundary will move back to the south as a cold front tonight. Once the front starts to move, it will trigger a few isolated, strong storms across deep east Texas.

It should be noted that the odds of a thunderstorm tonight is 30% for most of our area, with a slightly higher chance across Livingston, Woodville, Jasper, and the southern parts of our KTRE viewing area. Tonight’s storm coverage will be isolated and highly conditional, meaning most of us will stay dry.

However, if a strong storm can bubble up along the front, it will be capable of putting down some quarter-to-ping pong ball size hail. So if you are nervous about a small risk for hail, then you may want to move your vehicle under some cover, just as a precaution.

It will be blustery and cooler on Tuesday as north winds come in at 15 mph, gusting higher at times. It will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine peeking through the clouds with afternoon highs in the lower 70′s.

The dry air coming in on cool, northerly breezes will stay with us for Tuesday and Wednesday leading to chilly nights followed by mild afternoons under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

By Thursday, winds will remain breezy, but shift back to the southeast, allowing warm, humid air to surge back into the Piney Woods.

The next big storm system will bring us a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms late this week and into the weekend.

After a brief drop in the humidity to start the weekend, southerly winds will then quickly return by Sunday and Monday, leading to some low-end rain chances as moisture levels will be on the increase about a week from now.

