Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Waco man charged with capital murder in killings of mother, stepfather

Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25,
Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25,(McLennan County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, has been identified by Waco police as the man charged with capital murder in the killings of his mother Felipa Martinez, 59, and stepfathe, Antonio Martinez, 70.

Authorities responded to an assault at around 7:15 p.m. Mar. 26 near the 2100 block of Clay Ave.

Felipa Martinez was found unconscious and covered in blood, and police began life-saving measures until she was transported to Hillcrest hospital,where she was later pronounced dead.

A second victim, Antonio Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Eye drop recall
East Texas ophthalmologist weighs in on nationwide eye drop recall
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 3-27-23
Monday’s Weather: Mix of clouds and sun today
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022....
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday,...
‘You will be vindicated’: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president after 2024 election