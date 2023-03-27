Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Nacogdoches honors former sharecropper who rose to prominence

A 95-year-old Nacogdoches man was honored on Monday afternoon with a plaque on Main Street.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 95-year-old Nacogdoches man was honored on Monday afternoon with a plaque on Main Street.

Bishop Stephen Fowler is a well-known community leader. He was born in Nacogdoches in 1927, and his family said he has progressed from “slavery to sharecropper to land owner, and still living to talk about it.”

His home town is proud of his history, and has immortalized his story in the Main Street which he played in as a child.

The Fowler family said that the historic event will be included in the a documentary.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

