WebXtra: Nacogdoches honors former sharecropper who rose to prominence

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 95-year-old Nacogdoches man was honored on Monday afternoon with a plaque on Main Street.

Bishop Stephen Fowler is a well-known community leader. He was born in Nacogdoches in 1927, and his family said he has progressed from “slavery to sharecropper to land owner, and still living to talk about it.”

His home town is proud of his history, and has immortalized his story in the Main Street which he played in as a child.

The Fowler family said that the historic event will be included in the a documentary.

