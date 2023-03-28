Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 pets die in Lufkin house fire

Firefighters stop the blaze
Firefighters stop the blaze(City of Lufkin)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a house fire on Voyle Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors reported the fire on the 1300 block of Voyle Street at around 12:45 p.m., according to the City of Lufkin communications director. The homeowner was not home when the fire began.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They entered the burning house to save a dog and a cat, but the animals did not survive.

Firefighters fought the blaze from the interior and exterior for about 45 minutes before it was called under control. They will continue to monitor for hot spots amid windy conditions throughout the afternoon.

Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said an electrical issue in the attic was the cause of the fire.

Lufkin Police also responded to assist with traffic control.

