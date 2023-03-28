Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Beaver fossil named after Buc-ees

A new species of an ancient beaver known as Buc-ee’s was rediscovered by researchers at The...
A new species of an ancient beaver known as Buc-ee’s was rediscovered by researchers at The University of Texas in Austin.(University of Texas)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a new beaver in town!

A new species of an ancient beaver known as Buc-ee’s was rediscovered by researchers at The University of Texas in Austin.

The fossil collection was named the popular Texas-baed travel center known for its cartoon mascot. .

The beaver is called Anchitheriomys buceei, or “A. buceei” for short, and lived in Texas about 15 million years ago.

Steve May, a research associate at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences, said that the beaver’s Texas connection and a chance encounter with a Buc-ee’s billboard are what inspired the name.

While driving down a highway in 2020, May spotted a Buc-ee’s billboard that said “This is Beaver Country.” The phrase brought to mind the Texas beaver fossils he had been studying at UT’s Texas Vertebrate Paleontology Collections.

“I thought, ‘Yeah, it is beaver country, and it has been for millions of years,’” May said.

The UT collections includes A. buceei fossils from six Texas sites.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Bishop Stephen Fowler
WebXtra: Nacogdoches honors former sharecropper who rose to prominence
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump gestures to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Waco...
City of Waco says no major incidents reported during Trump rally
Firefighters stop the blaze
2 pets die in Lufkin house fire
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
Witness said deadly South Lubbock Co. plane crash seemed ‘like a normal takeoff’
The tractor trailer reportedly involved in a deadly accident on I35N near West, Texas is hauled...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion