Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texas area groups offer free Narcan training

East Texas area groups offer free Narcan training
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - It’s a tool that can save a life. Narcan is a relatively newly available drug used to treat opioid overdoses. The CDC estimates nearly 27,000 lives have been saved by is to far.

The North East Texas Healthcare Taskforce and the Anderson Cherokee Opioid Response Project hosted a free Narcan training at the Booker T. Washington community center.

Participants attended a training seminar to learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to administer Narcan.

Alto resident Traci Verdell said is was her first time learning about Narcan.

“EMS can’t be everywhere, doctors can’t be everywhere. It’s like boots on the ground. The more people that know and that have the tools it can help put out the forest fire,” she said.

Narcan is used as a lifesaving medication, administered as a nasal spray, it can reverse an overdose of opioids.

Tyler’s UT Health Science Center lead community health worker Kayla Hopper said Narcan training is vital.

“It’s important to meet the people where they are and bring them information surrounding opioid use disorder and substance use disorder to help break the stigma surrounding that use as well as save lives in the process,” said Hopper.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, since 2017, opioids- like heroin and painkillers have been involved in about 52% of all unintentional overdose deaths.

Nearly 107,000 deaths across the U.S. and it’s estimated over 2,500 occurred in Texas.

East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse region 4 coordinator Mindy Robertson said two main drugs are used in East Texas.

“For our region, methamphetamine is the biggest one and synthetic opioids.”

Narcan will not have an effect on meth users.

Robertson also said rural areas sometimes don’t get the most accurate reporting due to the stigma surrounding drug use.

“You really have to take some of those numbers with a grain a salt knowing that there’s probably more or less at times.”

Paramedics say Narcan can’t hurt if given to someone who has not overdosed. If the situation is not an opioid overdose, it does nothing.

People who use Narcan to try to save someone from an overdose face no liability in Texas.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Eye drop recall
East Texas ophthalmologist weighs in on nationwide eye drop recall

Latest News

Narcan Training
Narcan training held in Cherokee County
UT Tyler one step closer to sending plants to space
UT Tyler one step closer to sending plants to space
Animal Shelter Worker Fatigue
East Texas animal shelter workers struggling with fatigue
Fighting College Hunger
Starving to learn: some college students can’t afford food, tuition