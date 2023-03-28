Lady Panther Softball Prepares for Dayton

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Lufkin, the Lady Panthers are looking to improve their district record this week, as the ladies have recently had a few games where their bats were slow to get started.

Lufkin Lady Panther Abigail Fahardo said, “this season has been doing we’ve been doing good as a team communicating and all that, but we be coming in a late start. In the game you come in late, but we’ve been wanting to improve each game. We come in improving on the little, we’re trying to focus on little things right now.”

“I would say we’re pretty good at working together as a team, but our bats at the plate have been starting off pretty late so if we can get started in the first inning and our defense is pretty strong,” said Lady Panther Chloe Stafford. “So I think if we got our bats started quicker, we’ll...we’ll get there.

Lady Panther Marleigh McClendon said, “Well, we’ve been working on the small things and making adjustments in the beginning of the game so hopefully we come up with a winner tomorrow.”

And the Lady Panthers will have the advantage of being at home Tuesday night as they take on Dayton at 6pm.

Fahardo went on to say, “we have Dayton coming up and yes, they’re gonna be a big match for us, but we’re just gonna try to come in strong and focus on the little things, as I said earlier.”

Chloe Stafford describes the chemistry that this team has.

“The chemistry I think is really positive,” she said. “We have we have our days, but we’re all girls so we’re gonna have our days, but it’s usually it’s pretty good. We get along great. We get we joke around but when it’s time to be serious, we’re serious.”

“We’re all just best friends and we’re like sisters like we all love each other and we have great chemistry together,” added McClendon.

And that chemistry will once again be put to the test that Tuesday night against Dayton at 6pm in Lufkin.

