Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lady Panther Softball Prepares for Dayton

Weather delays opening of New Lufkin ISD Softball facility
Weather delays opening of New Lufkin ISD Softball facility
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Lufkin, the Lady Panthers are looking to improve their district record this week, as the ladies have recently had a few games where their bats were slow to get started.

Lufkin Lady Panther Abigail Fahardo said, “this season has been doing we’ve been doing good as a team communicating and all that, but we be coming in a late start. In the game you come in late, but we’ve been wanting to improve each game. We come in improving on the little, we’re trying to focus on little things right now.”

“I would say we’re pretty good at working together as a team, but our bats at the plate have been starting off pretty late so if we can get started in the first inning and our defense is pretty strong,” said Lady Panther Chloe Stafford. “So I think if we got our bats started quicker, we’ll...we’ll get there.

Lady Panther Marleigh McClendon said, “Well, we’ve been working on the small things and making adjustments in the beginning of the game so hopefully we come up with a winner tomorrow.”

And the Lady Panthers will have the advantage of being at home Tuesday night as they take on Dayton at 6pm.

Fahardo went on to say, “we have Dayton coming up and yes, they’re gonna be a big match for us, but we’re just gonna try to come in strong and focus on the little things, as I said earlier.”

Chloe Stafford describes the chemistry that this team has.

“The chemistry I think is really positive,” she said. “We have we have our days, but we’re all girls so we’re gonna have our days, but it’s usually it’s pretty good. We get along great. We get we joke around but when it’s time to be serious, we’re serious.”

“We’re all just best friends and we’re like sisters like we all love each other and we have great chemistry together,” added McClendon.

And that chemistry will once again be put to the test that Tuesday night against Dayton at 6pm in Lufkin.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Eye drop recall
East Texas ophthalmologist weighs in on nationwide eye drop recall

Latest News

Seasons end for Trinity Valley men, UT Tyler ladies basketball
South Carolina's Raven Johnson (25) dribbles past Maryland's Bri McDaniel (24) in the first...
March Madness: Boston, South Carolina women reach Final Four
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Rodney Terry is reportedly the next full-time coach for the Longhorns basketball team.
University of Texas promotes Rodney Terry to full-time head coach