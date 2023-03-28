Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Local non-profit aids domestic violence survivors, recognized with award

Family Crisis Center of East Texas honored as KTRE’s Be Excellent winner
By Austin Sandy
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Family Crisis Center of East Texas (FCCET) is a non-profit organization in Lufkin and Nacogdoches that strives to empower survivors of domestic violence. According to the organization’s website, they provide crisis intervention and advocacy services to those who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault.

Their commitment to helping survivors in our community led to their nomination for KTRE and Excel ER’s Be Excellent program. This distinction aims to honor those in Deep East Texas who go above and beyond to help their neighbors.

Greg Sims and his team at FCCET are active in the community and seek out opportunities to be visible and hands-on. The crisis center collaborates with numerous entities within their nine-county region. The non-profit, which began in 1979, offers a women’s shelter for emergencies for those experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault, along with job readiness training, counseling, support groups, child advocacy, and much more.

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas stood out to the committee for their years of commitment and service to the women and children of Deep East Texas. They take their mission seriously and, as of 2019, have provided 1,278 residential and non-residential clients with over 207,000 essential services.

The services FCCET offers can be life-changing, and even life-saving. If you’d like to volunteer or donate, click here.

KTRE and Excel ER are looking for nominations for the next Be Excellent winner. To nominate an individual or group who are serving our community well, visit BeExcellentETX.com.

