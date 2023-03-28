Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man turns $5 scratch-off ticket into $1M lottery jackpot at grocery store

Marques Robinson, 37, of Florida, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler...
Marques Robinson, 37, of Florida, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man cashed in a million-dollar prize this week thanks to a lucky purchase at the grocery store.

According to the Florida Lottery, Marques Robinson, 37, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his $1 million prize at lottery headquarters after hitting the jackpot while playing the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

Robinson said he purchased the winning ticket while stopping at Tina’s Grocery in West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said he chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985 with the retailer receiving a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
Bishop Stephen Fowler
WebXtra: Nacogdoches honors former sharecropper who rose to prominence
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Firefighters stop the blaze
2 pets die in Lufkin house fire

Latest News

Smith County Animal Shelter Problems
Animal advocate demands accountability to help with stray animal problem in Smith County
SFA Murder Resentencing
SFA Murder Resentencing
Virtual Spanish Speaking Church
Virtual Spanish Speaking Church
Tye Sheridan
Tye Sheridan
A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy...
Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge