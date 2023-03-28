Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A cold front is working its way through East Texas this morning, bringing breezy north winds and slightly cooler temperatures.  Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the mid to upper 60s with north winds gusting to 20 mph.  Expect more clouds than sun today.  Wind diminish this evening and temperatures start to warm up slowly tomorrow, with highs near 70 degrees.  More clouds for Thursday with a breezy southeast wind, then another round of thunderstorms looks likely for Friday afternoon and evening.  Some storms could become strong to severe, but the rain clears out in time for another nice weekend.

