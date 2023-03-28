Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Mother of Ana Basaldua demands answers from Army, release of daughter’s body

Ana Fernanda Basaldua was found dead at Fort Hood on March 13, 2023.
Ana Fernanda Basaldua was found dead at Fort Hood on March 13, 2023.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, California (KWTX) - The mother of Fort Hood soldier, Ana Fernanda Basaldua, 20, who was found dead on post at Fort Hood in Central Texas, is demanding answers from the U.S. Army and said she is hoping to take her daughter’s remains back to Mexico.

Ana Ruiz is currently in Los Angeles after receiving a humanitarian visa. According to Noticias Telemundo, the mother said she plans to cremate the remains once they are back in Tacámbaro, Michoacán, where the soldier is originally from.

Basaldua’s family is still waiting for answers from authorities, while the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division tells Telemundo “the cause and manner of death are still pending a full forensic evaluation... There is no definite timeframe as to when the autopsy will be completed.”

Basaldua was found dead at the military installation Mar. 13 where those responsible at the army post attributed the soldier’s death, preliminary, to a suicide.

Basaldua was born in Mexico and became a naturalized U.S. citizen. She enlisted in the Army in 2020, although due to the coronavirus pandemic, she began her military training a year later at the Central Texas army post.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Bishop Stephen Fowler
WebXtra: Nacogdoches honors former sharecropper who rose to prominence
One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Firefighters stop the blaze
2 pets die in Lufkin house fire

Latest News

Angelina County culvert policy
Commissioners approve Angelina County culvert policy change effective April 1
David Temple resentencing
Resentencing for former SFA football player who killed pregnant wife scheduled for next week
Francisco Rojas
Longview couple finds way to share church with members worldwide
Tye Sheridan
East Texan’s love of storytelling translates to thriving career in Hollywood
Smith County Animal Shelter Problems
Animal advocate demands accountability to help with stray animal problem in Smith County