A small chance of early morning showers to go along with seasonally mild temperatures on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Filtered sunshine and cool breezes made for a pleasant Tuesday throughout the Piney Woods.

We will see increasing clouds overnight with lows dropping into the lower 50′s, making for a cool night in the Piney Woods.

A weak disturbance passing overhead with the sub-tropical jet stream on Wednesday will yield a 30% chance of morning showers. If you do manage to get a brief shower tomorrow, accumulations, if any, will not amount too much.

The clouds and spotty shower activity in the morning will likely hold our daytime highs down into the lower 70′s, making for another seasonally mild day on Wednesday.

By Thursday, winds will pick up in speed and shift back to the southeast, allowing warm, humid air to surge back into the Piney Woods.

The next big storm system will bring us a modest chance for rain and thunderstorms late this week and into the weekend. While some rain is possible, it does not look as widespread or heavy as last week since the better lift and dynamics will be greater just north of our region. That is also where the severe weather risk will be highest with this particular setup on Friday.

After a brief drop in the humidity to start the weekend, southerly winds will then quickly return by Sunday and Monday, leading to some low-end rain chances as moisture levels will be on the increase about a week from now.

The bottom line is that our weather will be changing quite frequently for the foreseeable future, a sign that spring is certainly here in east Texas.

