Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texarkana Texas Fire Dept. unveils new truck

By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - New equipment for the Texarkana Texas Fire Department was unveiled to the public Monday afternoon (March 27).

The new pumper truck for the Lake Drive fire station is called “Lucky #7.” Chief Chris Black says the truck had been on order for nearly two years and has cost $731,000. The new truck carries a five-member crew, can pump 1,500 gallons per minute and has a 750-gallon tank capacity.

The Texarkana Texas Fire Department has a new firetruck that was unveiled Monday, March 27, 2023.
The Texarkana Texas Fire Department has a new firetruck that was unveiled Monday, March 27, 2023.(KSLA)
The Texarkana Texas Fire Department has a new firetruck that was unveiled Monday, March 27, 2023.
The Texarkana Texas Fire Department has a new firetruck that was unveiled Monday, March 27, 2023.(KSLA)

“It surely help us do our jobs better. The guys can get there. This particular truck is a little bit larger. We can carry more equipment on it. It has easier access to hoses and our tools on here. Overall, it just complements to what our guys are already doing,” said Chief Black.

Through tradition, firefighters pushed the truck into its new home to officially put the truck in operation for the Texarkana Texas Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Eye drop recall
East Texas ophthalmologist weighs in on nationwide eye drop recall

Latest News

A UT Tyler School of Medicine student examines a "simulated patient."
UT Tyler School of Medicine introduces Simulated Patient Program
Narcan Training
Narcan training held in Cherokee County
UT Tyler one step closer to sending plants to space
UT Tyler one step closer to sending plants to space
Animal Shelter Worker Fatigue
East Texas animal shelter workers struggling with compassion fatigue
Fighting College Hunger
Starving to learn: some college students can’t afford food, tuition