Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Skies turning cloudy this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. This evening, we’ll hold onto mostly cloudy skies as temperatures cool into the upper 40s overnight. Tomorrow will be another partly to mostly cloudy day with highs around 70-degrees. We’ll have a chance for showers Wednesday morning, mainly in Deep Texas, and another chance for showers through the day Thursday.

The more significant chance for rain will be on Friday as our next storm system arrives. There is a chance we could see strong to severe storms in East Texas with this system, though we’re still too far out to home in on details. The coming weekend looks nice, but we may see a few showers. Lows both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s, and afternoon highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Chances for storms increase again early next week. Have a great Tuesday.

