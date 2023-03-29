Affidavit: Man shot daughter’s stepfather at Lufkin skate park birthday party

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The motive behind the Lufkin skate park shooting on Saturday has been revealed in an arrest affidavit.

Derrick Jamar Smith, 36, of Houston showed up towards the end of his daughter’s birthday party at Skate Ranch in Lufkin, according to the affidavit. The party was thrown by the step-father of Smith’s daughter, who was not named in the document, and the two men were reported to have gotten into an argument.

The affidavit said the disturbance turned physical, and Smith then pulled out a gun and shot the other man. Smith then fled the scene, and was later found by Lufkin police after they arrived at the park and got a vehicle description from witnesses.

Wade was only grazed by the bullet, and did not require a hospital visit.

Smith is being held in the Angelina County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

