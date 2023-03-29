Becoming warm and windy ahead of our next spring storm system set to arrive on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Morning rain showers have left the scene, giving way to sun-filled skies and a pleasant Wednesday afternoon across the Texas Forest Country.

It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows cooling down into the middle 50′s.

Winds will pick up in speed and shift back to the southeast on Thursday, allowing warm, humid air to surge back into the Piney Woods. This will lead to highs warming into the upper 70′s under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.

The next big storm system will bring us a likely chance for rain and a few strong thunderstorms late in the day on Friday. While some rain is possible, it does not look as widespread or heavy as last week since the better lift and dynamics will be greater just north of our region. That is also where the severe weather risk will be highest with this particular setup on Friday.

After a brief drop in the humidity to start the weekend, southerly winds will then quickly return by Sunday and Monday, leading to some scattered downpours for the second half of your weekend and the start to next week as highs climb into the 80′s, leading to some unseasonably balmy weather to get April underway.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches in the next week since we will have multiple opportunities to get wet in an active storm track for late March and early April.

