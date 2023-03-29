LISD officer laid to rest after fatal motorcycle accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was an emotional farewell for a Laredoan who lost his life last week during a motorcycle accident in central Laredo.

On Tuesday, March 28, the community came together to say goodbye to a veteran and police officer.

Robin Rodriguez was a Laredo ISD police officer and Marine Corps veteran. On Tuesday, his loved ones came together to say goodbye to him. Tanya Peinado, a friend of Rodriguez, said, “He was very dedicated to his job, that’s what I would say.”

Rodriguez was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle on March 21. He died from his injuries at a hospital.

One week after that fatal accident, his family, friends, and colleagues gathered for one last goodbye. His friends said hearing the news was a shocking moment for them. Peinado said, “one of my friends from school messaged me to see if he was okay because there was an accident. I messaged him right away, and he usually always answers right away too. I messaged her back asking where she heard the news from and she told me. So I went to look and I was like, ‘that’s him. He passed away.’”

Rodriguez was a dedicated man who loved taking care of his students. Claudia Ramirez, another one of Rodriguez’s friends said, “he was very loved and I’m glad there are a lot of people for him even until his death.”

His loved ones said seeing hundreds at his funeral services is a reflection of the great impact he made on people’s lives.

Rodriguez was buried with military honors in the veterans’ section of the Laredo City Cemetery.

The driver of the pickup truck who crashed with Rodriguez initially fled the scene. He then returned to the location and was identified as 52-year-old Roman Ortiz-Velasco. He has been charged with accidental death and remains in the Webb County Jail.

