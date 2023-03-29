Lufkin police high-speed pursuit video shows passenger being ejected

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin teen was arrested on Tuesday morning following a high-speed pursuit which resulted in a crash.

Kevin Olalde, 17, is accused of driving the maroon Ford Mustang GT depicted in the video. The chase, which is shown on dashcam video, took place around 1:30 a.m., and Lufkin Police began pursuit on Southwood Drive in Lufkin.

Olalde pulled over into the Super Mark parking lot on the 700 block of Southwood after the officer ordered him to do so over the PA system, according to the report. The officer walked up to the Mustang and tapped on the window. The report said Olalde then sped off at a high speed.

The chase reached speeds more than 100 mph. The car can be seen using oncoming lanes to overtake several other cars during the chase. The video shows all four of the Mustang’s tires successfully being spiked on U.S. 59; the driver continued south at 100 mph, however.

Eventually, Olalde lost control of the Mustang in the 1300 block of North Temple Drive in Diboll. The car rolled several times; the passenger, not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected.

Maroon Ford Mustang GT after pursuit (Lufkin Police Department)

The underage passenger was checked at a local hospital before being released to his parents.

Olalde was taken to the Angelina County Jail, where he was held on a charge of state-felony resisting arrest with a vehicle, and class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A bond amount has not yet been set.

