Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting off with cloudy skies and a few showers in Deep East Texas.  This rain will end by late morning and a lot like the last couple of days, we will see some clearing into the afternoon.  Temperatures today will reach near 70 degrees with a light winds.  More clouds tomorrow and warmer temperatures in the mid 70s by afternoon.  A slight chance for rain starts tomorrow night and increases on Friday.  A few showers are likely Friday morning, then thunderstorms are expected to move through during the late afternoon and evening.  Some storms could become strong to severe with hail and high winds being the main threats.  Rain ends Friday night with clearing skies for Saturday.  It will be a warm weekend with a few showers possible by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters stop the blaze
2 pets die in Lufkin house fire
Bishop Stephen Fowler
WebXtra: Nacogdoches honors former sharecropper who rose to prominence
A dog at Smith County's animal shelter on Dec. 8, 2021.
Overcrowded animal shelters result in risk of compassion fatigue among workers
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case,...
Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 3-29-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 3-29-23
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
A small chance of early morning showers to go along with seasonally mild temperatures on Wednesday
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast