ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports from the Angelina County District Health meeting where they named a new health administrator, Kristina Childress. Childress worked as the county’s emergency preparedness planner, but left that position in 2021 to work for the State of Texas as a stockpile planner.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.