Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We’re still seeing a few showers as we enter the afternoon hours, so it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella close by as a few drops might make their way near you before skies totally dry out later today. Expect a fair mix of sun and clouds during the “heat” of the day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. Thursday starts off cool in the middle 50s before jumping into the middle 70s in the afternoon. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible throughout the day, so once again keep the umbrella close if you have any outdoor plans. Storm chances increase this Friday as another cold front/upper-level disturbance combo is expected to arrive in the afternoon and evening, with a slight chance at a few strong to severe storms as the system rolls through. Damaging winds, pocket change sized hail, and an isolated tornado are all possible, so please remain weather alert and continue to monitor Friday’s forecast for more updates. Once the cold front clears East Texas, Saturday will be rather nice in the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase on Palm Sunday with a chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The tap doesn’t entirely turn off early next week either, as limited rain chances persist into next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

