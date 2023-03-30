Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina baseball team splits doubleheader against Panola

By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina welcomed to Poland Field on Wednesday the Panola Ponies for a doubleheader.

And the Road Runners would jump out to an early lead in the second inning. Up by one, Weston Dean lays down a nice bunt to score the run from third making the score two to nothing. Up next with the bases Loaded, Angelina drills it into right field. Ponies outfielder is able to make the grab, Trip Comer for the Road Runners making the tag and the play at the plate not in time. Comer is safe and Angelina leads three to nothing.

But later in the 6th, the Panola Ponies would rally. Down 4 to 3 Shawn Monsour lines one into the gap to get a run in and tie the game up. The ponies would add two more before the inning was over, making the score six to four.

And with Angelina going scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings. The ponies win game 1 final score 6-4 Here’s Panola ponies head coach Todd Shelton.

“Well I think you know both starting pitchers did well then then you know Angelina got out to lead and we just kept fighting back and fighting back and then had one beginning to kind of take control the game,” he said.

And in game two of the doubleheader between Angelina and Panola, this time it would be the Angelina Roadrunners getting the win to even things up by a final score of three to two.

