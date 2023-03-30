Boil water notice rescinded for Prairie Grove Utilities customers

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Customers of Prairie Grove Utilities in the Diboll area are no longer advised to boil water before personal consumption.

On Monday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the Prairie Grove Utilities public water system to issue a boil water notice due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system. Prairie Grove Utilities has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by Prairie Grove Utilities used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Thursday.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mr. Chris Key, P.E., Executive Manager, Utilities, Angelina & Neches River Authority at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634.

