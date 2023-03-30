Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cloudy start with a few sprinkles here and there.  Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and will warm into the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.  Winds will get breezy through the day and an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but not much rain is expected today.  Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers to start the day tomorrow.  Then, a line of thunderstorms will develop tomorrow late afternoon and move southeast through East Texas tomorrow evening.  A few strong to severe storms are possible with high winds and hail being the main threats.  Skies clear out for Saturday, but rain chances return on Sunday.

