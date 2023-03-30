Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college

The community college campus was put on lockdown.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities were responding to a report of a shooting at a North Carolina community college Thursday morning, police said.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m., and officers were on the scene on the main campus.

The campus was on lockdown, and there were reports of two suspects, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.

